ZURICH, Sept 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8319 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocksy.

SYNGENTA

ChemChina extended its takeover offer for the Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group until Nov. 8 and said it still expected the transaction to wrap up this year

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Vontobel Asset Management named Ludovic Colin as the leader of its global flexible investment team in fixed income.

* ABB said it was introducing the world's most efficient electric propulsion system for marine vessels

* BKW AG says H1 reported net profit increased slightly to 124 million francs, confirms the outlook for the current year and is confident that the prior year's operating profit (excluding one-off effects) will be achieved

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG says had cash and cash equivalents of 63.6 million Swiss francs ($64.89 million) at end-June (December 31, 2015: 76.9 million francs)

* DKSH Holding AG expands e-commerce activities in Asia with acquisition of a majority stake in Shanghai Sweets International (eSweets), a fast-growing Chinese online distributor of premium consumer goods, based in Shanghai

ECONOMY

* Swiss Q2 GDP grew 0.6 percent quarter on quarter and 2.0 percent year on year, the fastest since the "Frankenschock" of January 2015

* Swiss consumer price index data for August is published at 0715 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)