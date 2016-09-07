ZURICH, Sept 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent firmer at 8,325 points according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Brian Chin will succeed Timothy O'Hara as chief executive of global markets and join the executive board of the bank, Credit Suisse said.

UBS

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said the fate of the Swiss bank's London office following the Brexit vote remains undecided, according to an interview with Nikkei. He is also not ruling out the possibility of passing along the cost of negative interest rates to retail clients.

A U.S. judge signalled on Tuesday that UBS may escape liability for at least a portion of an estimated $2.1 billion of losses stemming from residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in 2006 and 2007 before the U.S. housing market collapsed.

SYNGENTA

Chief Financial Officer John Ramsay has decided to retire from the Swiss agricultural chemicals company at the end of September to pursue other interests, the company said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Chief Executive of ABB shareholder Investor AB, Johan Forsell, is supportive of a potential spin-off of the Swiss-based engineering group's power grids unit, but so far Investor Chairman Jacob Wallenberg has been unwilling to push the issue on the ABB board, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing unnamed sources.

* Meyer Burger said it has a new chief innovation officer, Dirk Habermann. It also said it supplied photovoltaic modules for the fully integrated and colourful solar facade of the SWISS KRONO building.

* Leclanche said full-year 2016 revenues will be approximately 28 million Swiss francs, an increase of 55 percent over 2015. The difference between this and the 100 percent planned uplift under its growth plan is largely attributable to a delay in financial closing of the IESO Canadian Project and a fire at its cell manufacturing facility in Germany, the company said.

* Wisekey International said it has yet to reach a definitive agreement on a merger with OpenLimit despite signing an MOU to that effect in July. Discussions continue but will take longer than expected, Wisekey said.

* Dorma Kaba Holding said it was proposing an unchanged ordinary dividend of 12 Swiss francs per share for the 2015/2016 financial year. It posted a result after tax of 117.2 million francs.

* HIAG Immobilien said it had acquired Village 52 SA, owns the former production site of the listed company Leclanché in Yverdon-les-Bains.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss central bank has little scope to help pension funds hurt by low returns, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday.

