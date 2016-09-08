ZURICH, Sept 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent at 8,327 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oerlikon said that Anna Ryzhova has been appointed chief human resources officer and a member of Oerlikon's executive committee, effective Oct. 1

* Logitech's shareholders approved a dividend of 0.56 Swiss francs per share at the tech company's annual general meeting on Wednesday, a 10 percent increase on a year earlier.

* Syngenta said Jonathan Seabrook has decided to leave the company, where he was head of corporate affairs. Laure Roberts, currently Head HR Business Partnering, is appointed Head Human Resources, succeeding Caroline Luscombe who left Syngenta at the end of June.

* Burkhalter Holding said its group profit increased by 8.5 percent to 16.2 mln Swiss francs and said it still expects to be able once again to increase earnings per share in the 2016 financial year.

* Romande Energy said it expects its full-year performance to be in line with the first six months of the year, when it boosted earnings before interest and taxes by 14 percent to 57 million Swiss francs ($58.81 million).

* Santhera said its drug idebenone received orphan drug status in Australia to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9692 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)