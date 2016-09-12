ZURICH, Sept 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent lower at 8,173 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

The world's second-biggest reinsurance group, said on Monday it expected price levels to stabilise and price erosion in natural catastrophe business to slow.

The reinsurer further showed optimism over advancing technologies, saying developments like big data as well as cognitive and cloud computing could reduce costs in the reinsurance and insurance industries, and open up new revenue sources through novel services.

ADIENNE

Swiss biotechnology firm ADIENNE said on Monday it plans to seek a listing on Switzerland's bourse in an initial public offering. Lugano, Switzerland-based ADIENNE said Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies International Limited are acting as global coordinators and joint book-runners with Bank am Bellevue co-lead manager. It did not release a timeline for the planned floatation or expectations of how it hopes to earn from the IPO.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kudelski said it had won a legal victory against global pay TV piracy after China's Zhuhai Gotech Intelligent Technology Co was ordered by a U.S. court to pay one of its companies damages of $101 million for its manufacture, sale and maintenance of pirate devices and services, recognising more than half a million individual infringements.

* Alpiq Holding said it has successfully completed its third buyback of bonds due between 2017 and 2021. Overall, bonds totalling 218 million Swiss francs ($223.41 million) will be repurchased.

* Incoming Sunrise Chairman Peter Kurer told Schweiz am Sonntag he believes larger rival Swisscom should be privatised. "I think it's wrong for the largest service provider to be state-owned," he said in the Sunday paper.

* Carlo Gavazzi Holding said it had received favourable final outcome of an arbitration when an appeal by a respondent was rejected by Swiss Federal Tribunal in Lausanne.

* MCH Group said it is acquiring 60.3 percent of India Art Fair organiser Seventh Plane Pvt. Ltd., based in New Delhi.

* Looser Holding subsidiary Condecta is fully acquiring WMS WC-Mietservice GmbH, a company with 3.3 million Swiss francs of annual revenues, Looser said on Monday.

* Galenica Chairman Etienne Jornod told Sonntagszeitung the company is convinced it will find a good solution for the roughly 20 percent of shares owned by Sprint Investments.

SWITZERLAND POLITICS

* Swiss Bankers Association Chairman Patrick Odier told the NZZ am Sonntag that talks with the Swiss National Bank about its exemption threshold for negative interest rates had so far not resulted in changes to the SNB's policy. Odier said Swiss wealth managers were disproportionably exposed to negative interest rates at the central bank.

* SonntagsZeitung reports - citing unnamed sources - that Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann is set to inform EU's Jean-Claude Juncker that Switzerland wants to end talks on migration rules with the EU. SonntagsZeitung cites the sources as saying the government will officially task the president with announcing an end to the talks on Wednesday after a compromise has been reached in form of draft legislation that would give preferential treatment to Swiss citizens searching for jobs in the country.

Click on this link to see the original story in German: here

($1 = 0.9758 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)