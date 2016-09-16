ZURICH, Sept 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8204 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

Argentina's new proposal to enforce seed makers' ability to collect royalty payments from grain farmers who use their seed technology more than once contains "worrying" elements, the Latin America head of Syngenta told Reuters.

For more news see

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SIX Exchange said shares in Swmtl Holding Ltd in liq. would be delisted. The last trading day on SIX Swiss Exchange will be on March 15, 2017.

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd reported H1 adjusted revenues of $18.3 million, down 2.7 percent on adjusted revenues of $18.8 million in H1 2015; H1 adjusted net loss of $2.5 million versus an adjusted net loss of $1.8 million in H1 2015

* Aevis Victoria SA H1 net revenue 256.1 million Swiss francs ($263.56 million) versus 254.9 million francs in H1 2015 (restated); H1 EBITDA 42.2 million francs versus 33 million francs in H1 2015; net result 4.2 million francs versus 71,000 francs year ago

* Logitech International SA acquired Mad Catz interactive's Saitek brand, Saitek line of flight, space simulation game controller assets for $13 million in cash; says acquisition not material to financial results

* Novartis said detailed results from a Phase II study in chronic migraine prevention showed patients on AMG 334 (erenumab) were significantly more likely to experience a 50 percent or more reduction in monthly migraine days compared to placebo. AMG 334 is being co-developed by Novartis and Amgen

Novartis says data presented at ECTRIMS show benefit of Gilenya on patient disability progression at 10 years

* Swiss Life said it successfully placed a 600 million euro undated subordinated bond, first callable in May 2027 with a coupon until the first call date at 4.5 percent. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including future refinancing of outstanding subordinated debt instruments in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

* EEII AG said Heinz-Dieter Waffel will resign from his position as chairman of the board effective Sept 30 because he reached retirement age. Victor Lorenz Gnehm, currently vice chairman, will fill in as his successor until the next ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)