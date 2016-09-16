ZURICH, Sept 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8204 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
SYNGENTA
Argentina's new proposal to enforce seed makers' ability to
collect royalty payments from grain farmers who use their seed
technology more than once contains "worrying" elements, the
Latin America head of Syngenta told Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SIX Exchange said shares in Swmtl Holding Ltd in liq.
would be delisted. The last trading day on SIX Swiss
Exchange will be on March 15, 2017.
* SHL Telemedicine Ltd reported H1 adjusted
revenues of $18.3 million, down 2.7 percent on adjusted revenues
of $18.8 million in H1 2015; H1 adjusted net loss of $2.5
million versus an adjusted net loss of $1.8 million in H1 2015
* Aevis Victoria SA H1 net revenue 256.1 million
Swiss francs ($263.56 million) versus 254.9 million francs in H1
2015 (restated); H1 EBITDA 42.2 million francs versus 33 million
francs in H1 2015; net result 4.2 million francs versus 71,000
francs year ago
* Logitech International SA acquired Mad Catz
interactive's Saitek brand, Saitek line of flight, space
simulation game controller assets for $13 million in cash; says
acquisition not material to financial results
* Novartis said detailed results from a Phase II
study in chronic migraine prevention showed patients on AMG 334
(erenumab) were significantly more likely to experience a 50
percent or more reduction in monthly migraine days compared to
placebo. AMG 334 is being co-developed by Novartis and Amgen
Novartis says data presented at ECTRIMS show benefit of
Gilenya on patient disability progression at 10 years
* Swiss Life said it successfully placed a 600
million euro undated subordinated bond, first callable in May
2027 with a coupon until the first call date at 4.5 percent. The
proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including
future refinancing of outstanding subordinated debt instruments
in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
* EEII AG said Heinz-Dieter Waffel will resign from
his position as chairman of the board effective Sept 30 because
he reached retirement age. Victor Lorenz Gnehm, currently vice
chairman, will fill in as his successor until the next ordinary
general meeting of shareholders.
ECONOMY
