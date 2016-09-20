ZURICH, Sept 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8188 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected that could affect Swiss stocks.

WATCHMAKERS

Swiss watch exports fell a nominal 8.8 percent in August, trade data showed

EU TIES

Switzerland and the European Commission came closer to agreeing a deal on Swiss efforts to curb immigration while preserving its access to the EU single market and scheduled further talks next month.

DATAMARS

Buyout group Columna Capital is preparing its Swiss animal tagging group Datamars for a sale in a potential deal that could be worth as much as over 300 million Swiss francs ($306 million), two people close to the deal said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta says COO Davor Pisk will retire at end of October, appoints Jeff Rowe to the new role of president global seeds and North America; says Jon Parr appointed president global crop protection and EAME, Latam and APAC

* Evolva Holding SA announces that its chief financial officer, Jakob Dynnes Hansen, will leave the company for personal reasons

* Schaffner Holding AG says confirms organic growth target for net sales of more than 5% annually and EBIT margin target of 8% defined in the 2020 strategy

* Crealogix Holding AG says FY 2015/2016 revenue rose by 28.4 per cent, net loss 0.9 million francs vs 10.3 million francs year ago)

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG announces distribution agreement with unimedic for Cresemba (isavuconazole) and Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in Nordic countries

ECONOMY

Swiss government increases 2016 GDP growth forecast to 1.5 percent from 1.4 percent seen in June

Swiss trade surplus widens in August (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)