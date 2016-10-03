ZURICH Oct 3The Swiss blue-chip SMI was
seen opening almost unchanged at 8,142 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS
Novartis's psoriasis drug Cosentyx showed long-term efficacy
in keeping patients' skin clear, the Swiss drugmaker said on
Saturday, citing a study it hopes will ultimately help the
company to win business from rival medicines made by Amgen
and Johnson & Johnson.
Novartis also presented findings from global survey to date
of people with psoriasis, which showed many do not achieve the
treatment goal of clear skin or even believe it is a realistic
goal.
GATEGROUP
China's HNA Group, which owns Swissport, Gategroup
and SR Technics, is looking for further buys in Switzerland, its
CEO told Finanz und Wirtschaft.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said first phase III data on TECENTRIQ
(atezolizumab) will feature at the 2016 European Society for
Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.
* SGS announced the acquisition of Roos+Bijl,
headquartered in Rhoon, the Netherlands. The company is expected
to generate 2016 revenues in excess of 7 million euros, SGS
said. SGS also said it is investing in a new facility in Berlin
to expand its R&D/QC testing activities, and to offer new
analytical services to clients.
* Schindler Holding said it has completed the sale
of its operations in Japan to Otis Japan.
* Clariant said it will exhibit at CPhI Worldwide
2016 to show pharmaceutical professionals new ways to protect
products and ensure access to safe medicines for patients.
* Accu Holding reported a first half net loss of
21.1 million Swiss francs. The company's suspension from the
Swiss stock exchange was lifted after the publication of the
results.
* Datwyler said it has completed the completion of
technology and materials company Ott.
* Temenos said "a major European bank" had selected
UniversalSuite, its front-to-back solution for retail,
commercial and corporate banking.
* Tecan said it had successfully completed the
acquisition of SPEware Corporation.
* HBM Healthcare Investments said it terminated its
share buy-back programme 2014
* Ascom said its divestment of the Network Testing
Division to InfoVista was successfully closed on Sept. 30. Ascom
said it was "now a one business company" focused on healthcare
ICT and mobile workflow solutions.
* Airopack posted a net loss of 16.2 million euros
for the first half of 2016.
* USI Group Holdings said it expects its merger
with RP&C International to occur this week, once all regulatory
approvals have been obtained.
* SE Swiss Estates said first-half net profit was
488,000 francs, compared to 367,000 francs in the previous year.
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail sales data for August is due to be
released at 0715 GMT.
* Manufacturing Purchase Managers Index is due
to be released at 0730 GMT.
* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits data at
0800 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)