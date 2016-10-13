ZURICH Oct 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8047 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

Banking

Switzerland's highest court has ruled that banks and other companies cannot deduct fines and similar punitive payments from their tax bills, Neue Zuercher Zeitung reports.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group, announced the pricing of a 250 million Swiss franc straight-bond issue. The bond has a maturity of five years and an annual coupon of 0.125 percent, Lonza said.

* Zuerich Flughafen said 2,604,520 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in September, up 5.8 percent compared to the previous year.

* Baloise said German Egloff and Martin Wenk have decided to stand down from the company's corporate executive committee on 30 April 2017.

* HNA confirms its request to file for cancellation of the outstanding publicly held Gategroup Shares and said it intends to instruct Gategroup to apply for delisting of its shares following the settlement of the offer.

ECONOMY

