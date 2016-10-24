ZURICH Oct 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,058 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

CEO Paul Bulcke comments on growth outlook in what he describes as deflationary circumstances in Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft. "In normal circumstances (5-6 pct organic growth) should be a target. But not in the current deflationary circumstances," FuW quotes Bulcke as saying.

NOVARTIS

Sonntagszeitung reported Novartis is delaying a reduction of its Roche stake until a replacement investment is in sight. [here ]

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche received FDA approval for its fully automated blood screening assay on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems.

* LifeWatch AG said it has signed a Letter of Intent with GE Medical Systems Information Technologies, Inc with the purpose of exploring opportunities of a long-term strategic relationship regarding the exclusive third-party distribution of LifeWatch's monitoring services in the U.S. and possible other markets, as well as other potential ventures.

* Clariant said it had partnered with Konica Minolta & Matchmycolor to make colour matching of polyolefin products faster. Clariant is also presenting new AddWorks additive solutions that, it said, support the evolving needs of major segments of the plastics industry.

* Emmi said Kai Koenecke will become the group's chief supply chain officer and a member of its group management with effect from April 1, 2017.

* The CEO of Charles Voegele, which is being bought by Sempione Retail, told cash.ch the company could survive on its own but it recognises the European environment would become increasingly difficult for mid-sized firms.

* Gurit reported net sales grew 3 percent to 273 million Swiss francs for first nine months of 2016. For full-year 2016, Gurit expects net sales to come in on a similar level as in 2015.

* Evolva said it has pre-launched its portal for online product sales.

* Schaffner presented its new high-current EMC/EMI filters for 690 VAC- or 1,500 VDC Applications.

* WISeKey said it had been selected by Favre-Leuba AG to digitally secure its new watches.

* ACRON Swiss Premium Assets AG published its offer prospectus for its offer for Acron Helvetia VII.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank releases sight deposit data for the week ended Oct. 21 due at 0800 GMT.