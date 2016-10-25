ZURICH Oct 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,015 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

The world's largest pesticides maker, in the process of being taken over by state-owned ChemChina, expects the deal to stretch into the first quarter of next year, it said on Tuesday, missing its original forecast for it to close this year.

Syngenta expects the European Commission to take its regulatory review of ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides maker to a second phase, Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald told Reuters.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said third-quarter core net income fell 4 percent, as sales of cancer drug Gleevec continued to decline after patent expiration, and amid efforts to rejuvenate its slumping Alcon eye care division.

CREDIT SUISSE

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice have signaled recently that penalty imposition on Barclays Plc , Credit Suisse Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG may not conclude until closer to the arrival of the new U.S. administration in January, Sky News reported.

JULIUS BAER

DBS Group Holdings and Julius Baer Gruppe are weighing bids for Dutch lender ABN AMRO Group's Asia private banking business that manages about $20 billion in assets, several people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

VARIA US PROPERTIES AG

The Swiss real estate company which invests in U.S. multifamily housing, on Tuesday announced plans for an initial public offering on the Swiss SIX exchange.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler said as a result of one-off effects (revaluation of participation in also and sale of operations in Japan), it now expects a net profit of 780 million to 830 million Swiss francs; 9-month orders received rose 4.3 percent.

* Panalpina said it an adjusted EBIT of 93.6 million Swiss francs and consolidated profit of 72.6 million francs in the first nine months of 2016. The company said its intention is to grow organically but also by way of bolt-on acquisitions, and that it did not expect any tailwind from the markets in the foreseeable future.

* Ams posted Q3 revenues of 146.7 million euros and said it had signed an agreement to acquire Heptagon.

* Hochdorf Holding said it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire 51 percent of Pharmalys Laboratories SA, 51 percent of Pharmalys Tunisia Ltd SA and 51 percent of Pharmalys Africa Sarl, which is to be founded jointly.

* Feintool International Holding said in the first nine months of the 2016 financial year, it increased its sales by 11.4 percent to 416.9 million francs compared to previous year.

* Huber+Suhner said nine-month order intake amounted to 567.8 million Swiss francs, representing a increase of 7 percent. Net sales during same period increased by 5 percent to 558.8 million Swiss francs, the company said.

* Relief Therapeutics Holding announced a strategic collaboration agreement between its subsidiary Relief Therapeutics SA and FirstString Research Inc. for the support of the clinical development in the United States of atexakin alfa, a low-dose formulation of recombinant human interleukin 6.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank could cut its negative interest rates even more if needed, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Monday. "We have not yet reached the lower bound. Where it is exactly I cannot say," he told a question-and-answer session after giving a lecture at an economic conference in Basel.

