ZURICH Oct 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 7919 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss
stocks:
SWISS-EU
The government is set to make a recommendation on whether to
support a referendum campaign that would overturn the 2014 vote
to limit immigration, which has strained ties with the European
Union.
A joint Swiss-EU commission overseeing the free movement of
people as enshrined in bilateral accords met in Brussels on
Tuesday to review Swiss efforts to curb immigration without
infringing too much the free movement accord, which helps give
Switzerland enhanced access to the EU single market.
Switzerland has given around $51 million in formerly frozen
assets to the United States in connection with a U.S.
investigation into alleged corruption at oil company Petroleos
de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), authorities said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Baloise Holding aims to generate 2 billion Swiss
francs in cash through 2021 thanks to improved profitability in
its German, life business and banking business; as well as
innovative products and services. It will continue its
attractive dividend policy and will buy back a further one
million shares.
* Logitech International SA delivers record Q2
retail revenue, up 14 percent
* Phoenix Mecano AG expects operating result for year
to be at lower end of 34-40 million euros range indicated at
start of year
* Dottikon Es Holding AG first-half 2016/17 net
sales of 67.6 million Swiss francs, up 56 percent
* Leclanche SA says has strong momentum to deliver
over 85 MWh in 2017 equating to more than 75 pct revenue growth
* The Federal Electricity Commission (ElCom) decided on a
new valuation method to establish the decisive value of the
transmission grid's assets because the first valuation method
had been disputed by a number of the transmission grid's
previous owners. The compensation means a one-off gain of
approximately 38 million Swiss francs for BKW plus
interest. This will also result in higher compensation for Alpiq
with the advance payment amounting to approximately 100
million francs expected in the first quarter of 2017, the
company said.
* Compagnie Financière Tradition said it
successfully raised 110 million Swiss francs on the Swiss
capital market through the placement of a straight bond. The new
issuance, with a maturity of 6 years to November 2022 and
carrying a coupon of 1.625 percent, was achieved under the lead
management of Credit Suisse and Zuercher Kantonalbank,
the company said.
ECONOMY
