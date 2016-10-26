ZURICH Oct 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 7919 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS-EU

The government is set to make a recommendation on whether to support a referendum campaign that would overturn the 2014 vote to limit immigration, which has strained ties with the European Union.

A joint Swiss-EU commission overseeing the free movement of people as enshrined in bilateral accords met in Brussels on Tuesday to review Swiss efforts to curb immigration without infringing too much the free movement accord, which helps give Switzerland enhanced access to the EU single market.

Switzerland has given around $51 million in formerly frozen assets to the United States in connection with a U.S. investigation into alleged corruption at oil company Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), authorities said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise Holding aims to generate 2 billion Swiss francs in cash through 2021 thanks to improved profitability in its German, life business and banking business; as well as innovative products and services. It will continue its attractive dividend policy and will buy back a further one million shares.

* Logitech International SA delivers record Q2 retail revenue, up 14 percent

* Phoenix Mecano AG expects operating result for year to be at lower end of 34-40 million euros range indicated at start of year

* Dottikon Es Holding AG first-half 2016/17 net sales of 67.6 million Swiss francs, up 56 percent

* Leclanche SA says has strong momentum to deliver over 85 MWh in 2017 equating to more than 75 pct revenue growth

* The Federal Electricity Commission (ElCom) decided on a new valuation method to establish the decisive value of the transmission grid's assets because the first valuation method had been disputed by a number of the transmission grid's previous owners. The compensation means a one-off gain of approximately 38 million Swiss francs for BKW plus interest. This will also result in higher compensation for Alpiq with the advance payment amounting to approximately 100 million francs expected in the first quarter of 2017, the company said.

* Compagnie Financière Tradition said it successfully raised 110 million Swiss francs on the Swiss capital market through the placement of a straight bond. The new issuance, with a maturity of 6 years to November 2022 and carrying a coupon of 1.625 percent, was achieved under the lead management of Credit Suisse and Zuercher Kantonalbank, the company said.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)