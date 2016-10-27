ZURICH Oct 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 7,869 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
The Swiss federal administrative court (FAC) said on
Wednesday Swiss bank UBS had been granted the right to inspect
the files and receive information in a tax investigation by
French tax authorities.
UBS said on Thursday it welcomed the decision as "an
important first step towards clarity over the legal situation".
For more, click on
STRAUMANN
The Swiss maker of dental implants said it bought a 30
percent stake in V2R Biomedical, a small, privately-owned
company in Montreal that specializes in prosthetically-driven
guided-surgery solutions.
The company also reported a 15 percent rise in 9-month
revenue and confirmed its full-year outlook.
For more click
ABB
ABB's third-quarter orders slipped 14 percent and were not
forecast to rise again soon, on adverse market conditions as
well as customer hesitation to buy products from its Power Grids
unit. Shares in the Swiss maker of power transformers were
indicated to fall 2.8 percent in pre-market trading.
For more, click on
Clariant
The specialty chemical company said it was on track to
achieve its full-year targets after sales and adjusted earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
remained broadly flat in the third quarter.
For more, click on
SWATCH GROUP
Swatch Group will have to stick to a 2013 agreement on
phasing out delivieries of watch movements, Swiss competition
authority Weko said on Thursday. The company said its movement
unit would have to massively hike prices to cover the costs of
maintaining its production capacities.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bucher Industries said net sales declined 4.8
percent to 1.8 billion Swiss francs in the first nine months of
the year due to a downturn in agricultural equipment sales. It
said it is expecting a downturn in sales and a significant fall
in operating profit and profit margins in 2016.
* Evolva and ERS Genomics said they signed a license
agreement on CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing patents for industrial
applications.
* Implenia said it won several orders to construct
buildings in Central and Western Switzerland, with contracts
totalling approximately 100 million Swiss francs.
* Lonza said it has entered into a long-term commercial
supply agreement with Clovis Oncology, a biopharmaceutical
company, for the manufacture of Clovis's development-stage PARP
inhibitor, rucaparib.
* SHL Telemedicine said Irit Alroy, Chief
Technology Officer, would leave the company by mid January 2017.
* Sika AG said net profit rose 22.9 percent in the
first nine months, allowing it to confirm its financial targets
for 2016. The group said the unknown outcome of Saint-Gobain's
takeover attempt created uncertainty for the future.
* Vontobel said it expected the fourth quarter to
again be challenging after assets under management in the bank's
"quality growth boutique" fell to 36.4 billion Swiss francs at
the end of September, from 37.0 billion at the end of June.
ECONOMY
* The UBS consumption indicator for September rose to 1.59
points.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)