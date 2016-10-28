ZURICH Oct 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening marginally easier at 7920 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The bank boosted third-quarter pre-tax profit but maintained its gloomy outlook on market conditions and increased provisions for litigation costs related to mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities.

Shares seen up 1.8 percent

GEBERIT

The toilet systems maker said third-quarter net profit rose 27 percent, more than analysts forecast, as the company made good progress on integrating an acquisition and as some construction markets showed improvement.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza Group AG says expects to reach 2018 guidance a year early

* Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd says total fee-earning assets at $6.80 billion as of June 30, compared to $7.36 billion at Dec. 31, 2015

* Rieter Holding AG 9-month order intake 718.4 million Swiss francs ($723.32 million), up 22 percent on the said prior year period

* Bossard Holding AG extends contract with US electric vehicle manufacturer

* HBM Healthcare Investments AG H1 net profit 24.4 million Swiss francs versus loss 107.2 million francs year ago

* Von Roll Holding AG says exercise of conversion rights leads to an increase in the equity of Von Roll Holding AG

ECONOMY

KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT, seen rising to 101.8 in Reuters poll of analysts

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)