ZURICH Nov 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down percent 0.6 percent at 7,715 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by Bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The chocolate maker said net profit fell to 219 million Swiss francs ($225.05 million), compared to the 226 million franc average forecast by analysts in a poll by Reuters. It is raising its dividend to 15.50 francs per share. Chairman Andreas Jacobs is stepping down, with Patrick De Maeseneire proposed to replace him.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos said it was launching a share buyback program to cost up to 99 million francs.

* OC Oerlikon said third-quarter sales fell 13.4 percent to 549 million Swiss francs, with its profit margin also slipping amid weak demand for its textile machinery and restructuring of its drive systems business. It said the bottom of the trough in its textile business will likely be reached in 2016.

* ABB said it won a $40 million order for part of a power link in southern China.

* Eastern Property Holdings says it plans to offer 5.1 million new shares, to finance the company's operations.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)