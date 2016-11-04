ZURICH Nov 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 7649 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

RICHEMONT

The luxury watch and high-end jeweller said it will address watch overcapacity after net profit nosedived in the six months to September, hit by one-off restructuring charges and product buy-backs.

Richemont also said Chief Executive Richard Lepeu has signaled his intention to retire from March 31, 2017, while Chief Financial Officer Gary Saage will also stand down on July 31, 2017.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world's largest building materials group said it remained on course to achieve its full-year profitability target as the world's largest cement maker reported a 10.5 percent increase in core earnings during the third quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it will showcase new clinical data across a variety of blood diseases at American Society of Hematology 2016 Annual Meeting next month, including its Phase III Gallium Study into Gazyva treatment for previously untreated follicular lymphoma.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it has expanded its KN PharmaChain logistics network with temperature-controlled warehousing space in its San Juan, Puerto Rico, facility.

* Hochdorf said shareholders will decide upon a conditional capital increase, an increase in the voting restriction of 5 percent to 15 percent and the election of Michiel de Ruiter to its board of directors at an extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 29.

ECONOMY

