ZURICH Nov 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 7,885 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Moody's on Monday placed all ratings of world's biggest cement maker on review for downgrade. LafargeHolcim said in a statement following the announcement that it remains confident in plans to achieve its 2018 targets.

For more click

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer hires private bankers from BSI in Singapore- Bloomberg bloom.bg/2gb1NPa

CREDIT SUISSE

U.S. investigators want to know why the Swiss bank neglected to tell them about $200 million in undeclared assets owned by an American client, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

here

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG International announced the redemption of two notes on their first optional call date.

* Sempione Retail said it held nearly 83 percent of Charles Voegele shares after offer period and confirmed its intention to delist shares in the Swiss retailer.

* SHL Telemedicine said it plans an extraordinary general shareholders meeting on Jan. 27, where it aims to elect an independent member of the board of directors for a three-year period.

* Aevis Victoria SA said it posted net revenues (medical fees excluded) of 367.8 million Swiss francs ($364.56 million)in first nine months of 2016. The company expects to realise gross revenues of about 600 million francs in 2016.

* Bank Vontobel said agreements had been signed to restructure its shareholder base with a follow-up shareholder pool created controlling 50.7 percent of the votes in the bank.

* Gurit said it has renewed a supply contract for aircraft interior materials with Diehl Aircabin as existing aerospace customer. The agreement has a term of 3 years and represents a business volume of around 30 million Swiss francs over the full contract period.

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland fell year-on-year by a real, work-day adjusted 6.1 percent in October to 17.81 billion Swiss francs ($17.64 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday. Watch exports fell a nominal 16.4 percent year on year.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)