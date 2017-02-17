ZURICH Feb 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,474 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Chief Executive Mark Schneider told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft the food group wants to grow in health science and skin health, either organically or acquisitions.

For more news, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche's Chugai Pharmaceutical said it has filed a new drug application to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for Engineered anti PD-L1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of unresectable advanced or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer.

* gategroup said it raised issuance on a fixed rate 5-year senior bond maturing in February 2022 by 50 million Swiss francs to 350 million Swiss francs following strong investor demand.

* Cembra Money Bank has agreed to buy Swiss invoicing financing group SWISSBILLING SA for a transaction value below 10 million francs. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017, Cembra said.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)