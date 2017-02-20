ZURICH Feb 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8517 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
ROCHE
The pharmaceuticals company said a combination of its
immunotherapy drug Tecentriq and its blockbuster cancer drug
Avastin had shown encouraging results in a Phase II trial in
treating a type of kidney cancer.
ADECCO
The world's biggest staffing group will move its
headquarters from near Zurich airport to the centre of the city
this year, newspaper SonntagsZeitung quoted a spokesman as
saying. The new site is cheaper than the current one, the
newspaper added.
SCHINDLER HOLDING
The elevator and escalator company should decide this year
whether to set up its own unit in Iran, where it currently works
with a distributor, Chief Executive Thomas Oetterli told
SonntagZeitung. The decision depends on the political situation,
which is difficult to predict, he said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Also Holding said its free float increased to
48.7 percent, from 41.1 percent, due to the ongoing exchange of
ALSO shares relating to the exchangeable bond issued by a
Schindler.
* Burckhardt Compression said it will introduce
shortened working hours in March for 200 of its 700 employees at
its Winterthur plant after weak order intake for its compressor
manufacturing business did not improve.
* UBS said Northern Trust is buying fund
services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland. Northern
Trust will become the fund administration services provider for
funds with about 420 billion Swiss francs ($418.79 billion)in
assets.
* Relief Therapeutics announced numerous
resignations, including the departure of founder and Chief
Executive Raffaele Petrone. The company's CFO is quitting, too,
but will stay on until August. Relief also announced a new
financing round, in which major shareholder GEM Global Yield
will subscribe to new shares.
* Basilea said its FY 2016 net less narrowed to
51.3 million francs, from 61.6 million francs. For 2017, it
plans to further advance clinical development of its oncology
drug candidates.
* Arbonia said Christian Stambach will not stand
for re-election to the board at the company's annual general
meeting in April.
* Aevis Victoria SA said it published the
prospectus of its public takeover offer for Lifewatch Ltd.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit
data at 0900 GMT
($1 = 1.0029 Swiss francs)
