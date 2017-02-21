ZURICH Feb 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,535 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
ROCHE
Roche said it received European Union approval of Alecensa
(alectinib) for people with previously treated alk-positive
non-small cell lung cancer.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bank Linth said it generated a stable profit of
20.1 million Swiss francs in 2016.
* Kudelski said it has signed an agreement with
Twitter to broaden their relationship and pursue
collaborative opportunities in areas of joint interest.
* Oerlikon said it wants to establish research
partnerships with the Technical University of Munich and with
the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Russia.
* Thurgauer Kantonalbank said its profit rose 3
percent to 126 milllion Swiss francs last year and it will pay
out a dividend of 2.75 francs per share.
* Walter Meier said net income double to 14.7
million Swiss francs in 2016 and it intends to pay out a
dividend of two francs per share. It will combine its business
with Tobler Haustechnik AG, with UK-based heating and plumbing
distributor Wolseley holding around 39.2 percent and current
largest shareholder Silvan G.-R. Meier holding 33.5 percent
after the transaction. Shareholders will have to vote on a
capital increase at the AGM on March 24.
ECONOMY
* Exports from Switzerland rose year-on-year by a real
work-day adjusted 2.3 percent in January to 18.12 billion Swiss
francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.
