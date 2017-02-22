ZURICH Feb 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,576 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks today:
ABB
* ABB said it uncovered a criminal scheme related to an
embezzlement and misappropriation of funds in its South Korean
subsidiary that it expects to have an impact of $100 million on
its pre-tax result for 2016. ABB will publish its 2016 annual
report latest by March 16.
* The company also nominated Lars Forberg, Managing Partner
at Cevian Capital, as a new member to its board of directors.
Cevian Capital, ABB's second-largest shareholder, urged ABB last
year to sell its Power Grids unit and criticised its decision to
keep the business.
CREDIT SUISSE
One of the Swiss bank's largest investors, Harris
Associates' David Herro, urged Credit Suisse to reconsider its
plan to sell its Swiss unit in an IPO, in an interview with
Swiss financial newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
BELLEVUE GROUP
Bank am Bellevue Chief Executive Serge Monnerat resigned on
Tuesday as the Swiss bank's parent company announced the closure
of the unit's brokerage and corporate finance activities on
grounds that a revenue erosion was irreversible.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Leclanche reported revenue 2016 revenue of 28
million Swiss francs, an increased ofapproximately 56 percent
for 2016 compared to 2015.
* Mobimo Holding said it issued a 225 million Swiss
franc, nine-year bond with a coupon of 0.75 percent and that the
Swiss real estate developer would use the proceeds to pay off
short term debt and to finance projects from its pipeline.
ECONOMY
Swiss investor sentiment is due at 0900 GMT
