ZURICH Feb 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 8,586 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

The world's second-largest reinsurer said fourth-quarter net profit fell 45 percent after outlays on claims from natural disasters such as Hurricane Matthew and an earthquake in New Zealand proved costly. It proposed raising its regular dividend to 4.85 Swiss francs and announced a new share buyback programme of up to 1 billion Swiss francs.

Shares indicated down 2 percent

For more news click

SYNGENTA

ChemChina has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for the Swiss pesticides and seeds group. The offer had previously been set to expire on March 2.

NOVARTIS

Says Zykadia drug gets FDA priority review for first-line use in patients with alk+ metastatic NSCLC

BANKS

Bond trading revenue at the world's top banks rose last year for the first time since 2012, thanks to increased activity after Britons' voted to leave the European Union and Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, a survey showed.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia AG says consolidated profit for 2016 came to 64.5 million francs, up by 23.9 percent; proposes ordinary dividend of 2.00 francs per share; says confident about 2017 and the years to come

* Also Holding AG is targeting in the medium term between 9 billion and 12 billion euros in revenues and an EBITDA margin between 2.0 and 2.5 percent

* Cembra Money Bank AG posts 2016 net income of 143.7 million Swiss Francs ($142.2 million) or 5.10 Swiss Francs per share

* Basler Kantonalbank FY group total operating income increased by 15 pct, keeps dividend steady

* Varia US Properties Ltd says during Q4 2016, effective gross income (EGI) reached $10.4 million, a $0.2 million increase from Q3 2016

* Novavest Real Estate AG FY EBIT up 31 pct to 8.9 million Swiss francs

* The U.S. Teamsters labour union said 357 workers at Nestle in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will receive 2.5 percent wage increases each year under new five-year agreement

* Bell AG FY profit rose by 6.1 percent to 101 million Swiss francs ($100 million)

* Charles Voegele Group AG says Juerg Bieri appointed Chief Financial Officer

* Kuehne + Nagel announced the launch of its KN Eurasia Express rail transport for less-than-container-load shipments between China and Europe.

ECONOMY

Swiss industrial orders due at 0815 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)