UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
ZURICH Feb 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8580 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
SIKA
* The speciality chemicals posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cassiopea said its operating losses increased by 25.1 percent to 10.45 million euro during 2016. The company had no operating revenues because all of its products are still in development.
* KTM Industries said it had succeeded in arbritration proceedings regarding its sale of Peguform-Group after a court rejected the claims of the buyer. The remaining purchase price of about 20.4 million euros, that has been stored in a trust account since the sale of the shareholding, will now be allocated entirely to the KTM Industries corporate group.
* CPH Chemie said sales rose 3.5 percent to 434.8 million Swiss francs ($432.16 million) during 2016 and a net loss of 7.7 million francs.
* Raiffeisen Schweiz said it increased its revenue 2.7 percent to 3.1 billion Swiss francs during 2016, while profit fell 6.6 percent to 754.1 million francs.
* Ascom Holding said it nominated Juerg Fedier to be elected as a new member of the board.
* Calida Holding AG said it was acquiring German e-commerce specialist Reich Online Services GmbH for an undisclosed price.
* Myriad Group AG said it suffered a net loss of $29.2 million in 2016 and said it was expecting stable Myriad Connect revenues in 2017. It will hold an Investor Technical Briefing Day on April 6.
* Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank said its annual profit increased by 2.4 percent to 133.6 million francs.
* Bachem Holding said it has appointed Alex Faessler to its executive committee where he will have responsibility for the the group's production sites as chief operations officer.
ECONOMY
($1 = 1.0061 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources