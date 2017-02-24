ZURICH Feb 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8580 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SIKA

* The speciality chemicals posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cassiopea said its operating losses increased by 25.1 percent to 10.45 million euro during 2016. The company had no operating revenues because all of its products are still in development.

* KTM Industries said it had succeeded in arbritration proceedings regarding its sale of Peguform-Group after a court rejected the claims of the buyer. The remaining purchase price of about 20.4 million euros, that has been stored in a trust account since the sale of the shareholding, will now be allocated entirely to the KTM Industries corporate group.

* CPH Chemie said sales rose 3.5 percent to 434.8 million Swiss francs ($432.16 million) during 2016 and a net loss of 7.7 million francs.

* Raiffeisen Schweiz said it increased its revenue 2.7 percent to 3.1 billion Swiss francs during 2016, while profit fell 6.6 percent to 754.1 million francs.

* Ascom Holding said it nominated Juerg Fedier to be elected as a new member of the board.

* Calida Holding AG said it was acquiring German e-commerce specialist Reich Online Services GmbH for an undisclosed price.

* Myriad Group AG said it suffered a net loss of $29.2 million in 2016 and said it was expecting stable Myriad Connect revenues in 2017. It will hold an Investor Technical Briefing Day on April 6.

* Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank said its annual profit increased by 2.4 percent to 133.6 million francs.

* Bachem Holding said it has appointed Alex Faessler to its executive committee where he will have responsibility for the the group's production sites as chief operations officer.

ECONOMY

($1 = 1.0061 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)