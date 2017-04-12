ZURICH, April 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.22 percent higher at 8,661 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

Mexico's antitrust commission COFECE said on Tuesday it would condition its approval of ChemChina's planned $43 billion takeover bid of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG.

SIKA

Chairman Paul Haelg said on Wednesday he expects the hostile takeover attempt by French construction materials giant Saint-Gobain to be resolved by 2018.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The Swiss cocoa and chocolate manufacturer said first-half net profit rose 32 percent to 142.1 million Swiss francs ($141.08 million), beating analyst forecasts, as the company was helped by a good product and customer mix and a more supportive cocoa products market.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected net profit, on average, of 127 million francs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne + Nagel said it had a memorandum of understanding with Alibaba.com on offering global logistics services to customers of the Chinese e-commerce company's B2B business unit.

* Molecular Partners said Christian Zahnd, co-founder and former CEO, for health reasons will not stand for re-election as member of board of directors and will instead become honorary chairman.

* Edisun Power Europe AG said FY revenues were up 8 percent to 8.23 million francs.

* Implenia said it won a nearly $100 million order in Sweden.

* Galenica Sante said there was a full exercise of over-allotment option for its IPO.

* Elina Leimgruber, mayor of Vevey, has been designated to represent the municipalities of Vaud canton on the board of directors of Romande Energie Holding, the company said, succeeding Laurent Ballif.

* Inficon said its shareholders approved all the proposals made by the board of directors at its annual general meeting.

* Zug Estates Holding AG said shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors at its ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

ECONOMY

* Results from Swiss federal bond issues due around 0900 GMT. ($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)