ZURICH, April 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8504 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE:

Proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services said late on Tuesday that it was against the proposed short-term variable pay for the bank's executive committee and the overall pay proposals at the upcoming annual general meeting.

UBS

Swiss bourse SIX has fined the bank 2 million Swiss francs ($2.01 million) for releasing price-sensitive information too late after Switzerland's highest court said it would not consider an appeal.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lifewatch said that Jinsheng Dong has informed the company he will not stand for re-election to its board at the next annual general meeting to be held on April 26.

* Roche said new data on Ocrevus in people with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis and primary progressive MS will be presented during the 69th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting from 22 to 28 April in Boston, Massachusetts.

* HIAG Immobilien Holding signs ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin.

* Gategroup Holding said its publicly held shares will be cancelled and delisted from the Six Swiss Exchange as of April 27, 2017.

* Jungfraubahn Holding said it recorded a profit of 30.9 million Swiss Francs ($30.98 million) In 2016.

($1 = 0.9975 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)