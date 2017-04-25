ZURICH, April 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8,710 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

First-quarter core net income fell 4 percent as the Swiss drugmaker's spending to kick start sales at its eyecare unit Alcon and for its heart failure drug Entresto weighed again on earnings

LONZA

The drug ingredients maker will replace biotech company Actelion in Switzerland's blue-chip SMI stock index as of May 3, the Swiss stock exchange said.

It upgraded its 2017 outlook after a strong first quarter

ABB

The engineering group has sealed a collaboration agreement with International Business Machines Corp, the latest step in its efforts to ramp up its presence in digital technology and the internet of things.

CREDIT SUISSE

Chairman Urs Rohner faces his toughest shareholder meeting this week following an investor revolt over bonuses and losses totalling 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.7 billion) since 2015.

SWISS LIFE

The insurer holds its annual general meeting.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it had expanded commercial collaboration with Amgen for erenumab in treating migraine. [NOVN.S}

* Biotelemetry Inc said it issued a prospectus for public tender offer to acquire Switzerland's Lifewatch.

* Schindler said first-quarter net profit slipped slightly to 179 million Swiss francs, down from 182 million francs. Orders rose 5.7 percent, as the company said it continues to expect full-year revenues to rise 3-5 percent in local currencies.

* Kudelski said signed a patent license agreement with Advance Magazine Publishers Inc including Condé Nast. Financial terms were not disclosed.

* ams posted a net result for Q1 of -16.2 million euros compared to 13.6 million euros in same period last year and said its mid-term revenue growth target is currently under upward revision.

* Feintool International Holding AG said Q1 sales were 145 million Swiss francs ($145.61 million)

* Phoenix Mecano AG says Q1 gross sales increased by 9.8% year-on-year to 161.2 million euros

* Dufry AG renews its duty-free contract at Liverpool John Lennon Airport for additional 8 years

* Ascom Holding AG announces the introduction of Ascom Telligence into Europe, Asia and growth markets

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)