ZURICH, April 28The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,865 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

UBS

Kicks off 2017 with its second-best start to a year since the financial crisis as a brighter outlook and a spike in trading levels boosted its investment bank and core wealth management business. First-quarter earnings rose 79 percent to 1.3 billion Swiss francs.

Shares indicated 2.8 percent higher.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank is due to hold its annual general meeting amid a row over the bank's proposal to pay senior management hefty bonuses despite running up a 2.7 billion Swiss franc loss in 2016.

The bank said it had finalised the syndicate underwriting its 4 billion Swiss franc ($4 billion) rights offering, adding more banks to the list of participants.[nZ8N1E901B}

EFG INTERNATIONAL

Saw net outflows of 3.5 billion Swiss francs in the first quarter

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM Holding said it was launching a new share buyback, with the ability to repurchase up to 16 million shares or 10 percent of its shares in issue.

* Cie Financiere Tradition reported first-quarter consolidated revenue of CHF 213.4m compared with CHF 219.5m in same period in 2016, up 0.2% in constant currencies.

* Helvetia Holding AG says Helvetia Anlagestiftung raises capital for Immobilien Schweiz by 100 million Swiss francs ($100.55 million)

* Emmi AG acquires 40 percent stake in Brazil’S Laticínios Porto Alegre

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG says shareholders elected Nicole Onetto as new member of board and re-elected Domenico Scala as chairman

* Kuehne & Nagel said Italian household appliance company Candy Group has awarded it a new three year contract to manage its complex supply chain.

* Kuros Biosciences AG proposes four new board members

* Myriad Group said Mauro Saladini will not be standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the 24th May 2017 due to increasing time commitments and a lack of availability in Switzerland.

* Eastern Property Holdings Ltd FY 2016 NAV of $36.35 per share - increased from $35.54 at YE 2015

ECONOMY

* The KOF leading economic indicator for April is due at 0700 GMT.

The Swiss National Bank holds its annual general meeting at 0800 GMT with Chairman Thomas Jordan speaking on the central bank's monetary and investment policy. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)