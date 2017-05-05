ZURICH May 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,965 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

ChemChina has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said.

ZUR ROSE GROUP

The Swiss mail-order pharmacy said it has hired investment banks UBS and Berenberg to look at a possible public listing of shares.

SWISS STOCK INDEX

Swiss stock exchange operator SIX is adjusting its blue-chip SMI index family, capping the weighting of the largest shares at 18 percent as of Sept. 18, SIX said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne und Nagel International said it signed a five-year contract with Leonardo, an aerospace, defence and security industries company.

* Datacolor AG posted net sales of $34.9 million in the first half of 2016/17 and net profit of $3.4 million.

* Pargesa said net income stood at 124.6 million Swiss francs in Q1 2017, compared with a net loss of 371.3 million francs in Q1 2016.

ECONOMY

