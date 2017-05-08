ZURICH May 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,002 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SIKA

The construction chemicals maker will join the blue chip Swiss Market Index from May 15, the Six Swiss Exchange said, replacing Syngenta.

AXPO HOLDING

Utility Axpo is considering floating its subsidiary Axpo Solutions in 2019, newspaper NZZ said on Saturday, quoting Chairman Thomas Sieber.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche's VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay gained CE label expansion to inform treatment decisions in lung cancer patients being considered for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) immunotherapy. The drugmaker also Roche announced the global commercial launch of the AVENIO circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) Analysis Kits.

* The head of Credit Suisse's Swiss division, Thomas Gottstein, told SonntagsZeitung his unit needs political stability in order to achieve its 2018 pre-tax profit target of 2.3 billion Swiss francs. Credit Suisse has also so far cut two thirds of the roughly 1,600 jobs it planned to cut in Switzerland by 2018.

* Aryzta said it took note of the share price movement and speculation regarding sale of its Picard stake: "The Board, consistent with its obligations as a listed company, would announce any substantive change or key business development to the market as a whole at the earliest practicable opportunity. Aryzta reiterates that its financial and operational focus is on cash generation. On 13 March, Aryzta advised that, given the pace of management transition and the extent of operational reviews underway, it was not in a position to provide guidance and that remains the position at this time. Accordingly, prior guidance should not be relied upon."

* Hochdorf Holding said Daniel Suter has taken on the role of chairman.

* Novavest Real Estate said it plans to carry out an ordinary capital increase from May 15 to June 9.

* Valiant Holding said its purchase offer for Triba shares was approved by Triba shareholders.

* EFG International said BSI has received a notification by Banca d'Italia requesting the implementation of certain measures, "which may result in a closure of the BSI offices in Milan and Como". The measures relate to "alleged administrative weaknesses pre-dating the completion of EFG's acquisition of BSI", the bank said.

* Wisekey said full-year 2016 financial results showed consolidated revenues of $11.6 million and a consolidated net cash loss of $10.9 million, while preliminary first-quarter results showed revenues of approximately $8 million.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said a clinical trial of Eleview was a success.

* Evolva said it will be at the upcoming VitaFoods Europe conference at in Geneva showcasing its new branded Veri-te resveratrol.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit data at 0800 GMT.

