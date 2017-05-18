ZURICH May 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.3 percent at 8,978 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Switzerland's second-biggest bank holds an extraordinary general meeting for shareholders to vote on a proposed capital increase, through which it hopes to raise around 4 billion Swiss francs to strengthen its balance sheet and fund a restructuring under CEO Tidjane Thiam.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aevis Victoria SA said its Swiss Medical Network SA had submitted an acquisition offer to all shareholders of Holding du Tilleul Biel/Bienne SA and invites Clinique des Tilleuls to join its network.

* Kuehne + Nagel said it was expanding its partnership with GlaxoSmithKline with a new UK domestic distribution contract.

* Roche said it had first Phase I efficacy and safety data on CEA-TCB (CEA CD3TCB), a novel T-cell bispecific antibody targeting solid tumours.

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd. said it received a statement from major shareholder Cai Mengke, contradicting a resolution of the company's last AGM that reclassified her as a controlling shareholder acting in concert with another shareholder.

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG said it completed the financial year 2016/17 with a profit of 29.9 million Swiss francs, compared with an overall net loss of 18.9 million francs in the previous year, and said it may consider paying a dividend to shareholders.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is still ready to intervene in the forex market if necessary, Chairman Thomas Jordan was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview.

