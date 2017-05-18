ZURICH May 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening down 0.3 percent at 8,978 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Switzerland's second-biggest bank holds an extraordinary
general meeting for shareholders to vote on a proposed capital
increase, through which it hopes to raise around 4 billion Swiss
francs to strengthen its balance sheet and fund a restructuring
under CEO Tidjane Thiam.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Aevis Victoria SA said its Swiss Medical Network
SA had submitted an acquisition offer to all shareholders of
Holding du Tilleul Biel/Bienne SA and invites Clinique des
Tilleuls to join its network.
* Kuehne + Nagel said it was expanding its
partnership with GlaxoSmithKline with a new UK domestic
distribution contract.
* Roche said it had first Phase I efficacy and
safety data on CEA-TCB (CEA CD3TCB), a novel T-cell bispecific
antibody targeting solid tumours.
* SHL Telemedicine Ltd. said it received a
statement from major shareholder Cai Mengke, contradicting a
resolution of the company's last AGM that reclassified her as a
controlling shareholder acting in concert with another
shareholder.
* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG said it completed
the financial year 2016/17 with a profit of 29.9 million Swiss
francs, compared with an overall net loss of 18.9 million francs
in the previous year, and said it may consider paying a dividend
to shareholders.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is still ready to intervene in the
forex market if necessary, Chairman Thomas Jordan was quoted as
saying in a newspaper interview.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)