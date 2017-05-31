ZURICH May 31 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening marginally firmer at 9,011 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker continues to review "all options" for its
struggling Alcon eyecare unit, with a status update over what it
will do with the business still expected by the end of the year,
it said ahead of an investor presentation on Wednesday.
* says car-t cell therapy CTL119 combined with ibrutinib
shows high rate of responses in CLL patients
* says proposed biosimilars adalimumab and infliximab
accepted for regulatory review by the European Medicines Agency
SYNGENTA
ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of
shares in the Swiss pesticides and seeds group as part of its
$43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to
date.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The cement group will start on June 1 its share buyback
programme worth up to 1 billion Swiss francs
ZUR ROSE
The mail-order pharmacy could announce by mid-June its
intention to float, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zehnder Group AG says interrupts production in
Manisa (Turkey) with immediate effect given recent earthquakes
* VAT Group AG says was informed that funds managed
and/or advised by Partners Group and Capvis have placed with
institutional investors a total of 2.75 million VAT shares at an
offer price of 120 francs per share
* Lonza said it completed the acquisition of Dutch
cell and gene contract manufacturer PharmaCell B.V. that
generated sales of 11 million euros in 2016.
* Meyer Burger Technology AG says was awarded
contracts totalling around CHF 80 million for MB Perc upgrade
cell technology from two PV customers in Asia
* Leclanche SA says Swiss headquarters fully
operational following fire on 22 May
* NLS Pharma unveils positive Phase 2 data for NLS-1 in
adults with ADHD, demonstrating significant improvement in
symptoms
ECONOMY
* UBS Swiss consumption indicator for April edges up to 1.48
points
* Swiss investor sentiment for May due at 0800 GMT.
