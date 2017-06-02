ZURICH, June 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 9,065 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The Swiss bank is changing the way it pays U.S. financial advisers on retirement accounts before a U.S. Labor Department rule goes into effect next week, and halting the sale of a small number of noncompliant products, a senior UBS wealth executive said in an interview.

ROCHE Novartis

South Korea's Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd is developing a lower-cost copy of Roche's eye drug Lucentis, a U.S. filing showed, revealing a previously undisclosed product in the biosimilar maker's pipeline.

Novartis announced updated findings from the phase III MONALEESA-2 study that it said reinforced the efficacy and safety of Kisqali (ribociclib) plus letrozole in postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Geberit AG said its share buyback programme announced on March 14 will start on June 6. Over a maximum period of three years, shares amounting to a total of a maximum of 450 million Swiss francs will be repurchased, less withholding tax, the company said.

* Gurit said it had won a major wind turbine OEM as new customer for its Tooling business and that it had placed a first set of orders for wind blade mould systems at a total contract value of 11 million Swiss francs to be produced and supplied in 2017.

* Villars Holding said Chief Financial Officer Michel Sautaux is retiring after 45 years at the Swiss retail, gastronomy and real estate company, to be replaced by his assistant, Michael Wegmueller.

* Pax Anlage said it has decided to submit a request for the delisting of Pax Anlage shares.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said, as of Aug. 1, Damian Heller will assume the role of general counsel & corporate secretary and join the extended management committee which reports to the CEO. Heller succeeds Elizabeth Rozek who will be leaving Basilea to relocate to the United States, the company said.

* Sunrise said Robert Wigger has been appointed as its new chief business officer, starting Sept. 1.

* SHL Telemedicine announced the updated agenda for the special general meeting of the shareholders that will be held on June 28 to elect external directors.

* Tecan said Erik Norstroem has been appointed head of corporate development and a member of the management board. He will assume his new position at Tecan no later than Dec. 1.

ECONOMY

