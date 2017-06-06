ZURICH, June 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent lower at 8,963 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

A clinical trial combining Roche's newer targeted drug for breast cancer with an older treatment resulted in a modest benefit for women with a specific type of disease, according to data presented on Monday.

Roche's Alecensa halted the spread of lung cancer for a median of 15 months longer than treatment with rival Pfizer Inc's Xalkori with fewer side effects, according to trial results presented on Monday.

Roche Holding said a late-stage clinical trial had shown its Perjeta-based regimen reduced the risk of invasive cancer returning compared to standard therapy in a kind of early breast cancer.

Roche received FDA approval for CMV viral load testing on cobas 6800/8800 systems.

Shares were seen opening down 4.9 percent, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer

SYNGENTA, CHEMCHINA

Syngenta finance chief Mark Patrick expects shares in the pesticides and seeds group to be floated again eventually after ChemChina completes its takeover. "The takeover contract says ChemChina will consider Switzerland as a priority stock market. The listing could take place in Switzerland and China, which would probably make sense," he told the Finanz und Wirtschaft paper

UBS

Low interest rates are weighing on profits at UBS's domestic business, local boss Martin Blessing told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper, adding that he expected negative Swiss rates to end only in late 2019.

CREDIT SUISSE

Newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende reported that the bank will outsource 119 information technology jobs, including 74 staff positions, at its international wealth management business to India's HCL Technologies Ltd as part of a cost-cutting drive.

Credit Suisse Group has hired Cory Rapkin as vice chairman in the healthcare group of its investment banking and capital markets division, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman from Credit Suisse.

The bank has hired Simon Auerbach from boutique investment bank Foros to focus on business and information services, according to people familiar with the matter.

NOVARTIS

Novartis has agreed to work with IBM Watson Health to explore ways to use patient data and advanced analysis to glean insights on the likely outcomes of breast cancer treatments,

The drugmaker also announced a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate potential treatments in metastatic colorectal cancer.

Novartis also said the European Commission has approved the inclusion of Treatment-free Remission (TFR) data in the Tasigna (nilotinib) Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC).

SIKA

New Chief Executive Paul Schuler opposes a planned takeover by French peer Saint-Gobain and sees strong growth ahead, he tells newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group said it raised over 1 billion euros for the latest offering in its Multi-Asset Credit series of investment programmes.

* Burckhardt Compression said full-year consolidated net income after minorities came in at 37.9 million Swiss francs and that a dividend of 7 francs per share will be proposed at the annual general meeting.

* AEVIS VICTORIA posted first-quarter revenue of 169.7 million francs, up 17 percent mainly due to the integration of Générale-Beaulieu Holding SA and said it expects to realise a total revenue of more than 700 million francs and an EBITDA of more than 100 million in 2017. It also said it submitted an acquisition offer in cash or in shares to all shareholders of Linde Holding Biel/Bienne AG, owner of Clinique des Tilleuls in Bienne, for its integration in Swiss Medical Network.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said updates were presented on the ongoing clinical phase 1/2a program with its anticancer drug candidate BAL101553, a novel tumor checkpoint controller, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago.

* Dufry said it extended for an additional 10 years, until 2033, its contracts with Inframerica Group for its duty-free and duty-paid operations at Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport in Brasília and São Gonçalo do Amarante International Airport in Natal.

* Kuros said it has filed the submission package for MagnetOs Putty seeking 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as an autograft extender in posterolateral spine.

ECONOMY

Data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT

