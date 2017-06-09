MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends rally on new crown prince, MSCI; foreign funds boost Doha
* Foreign funds net buyers in Qatar, first time since Arab rift
ZURICH, June 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,819 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE, UBS
Credit Suisse is to cut roughly 1,500 jobs in London by the end of next year, according to a person familiar with the matter, part of the Swiss bank's efforts to cut costs globally. The cutbacks come as UBS, the world's largest private bank, also considers moving hundreds of staff out of London as Britain prepares to embark on divorce talks with the European Union.
SYNGENTA
The pesticides and seeds group being bought by ChemChina , has agreed to sell its global sugar beet seeds business to Denmark's DLF Seeds. Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, were not disclosed.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Biotelemetry Inc says by end of main offer period, which expired on June 8, shareholders had tendered 82 percent of shares of Lifewatch AG
* Aevis Victoria SA says it holds or is able to acquire 2,230,895 shares of Lifewatch, representing 12.07 percent of share capital
* Novartis AG says presents data demonstrating efficacy of AMG 334 (erenumab) in migraine prevention at the American Headache Society annual meeting
* Vifor Pharma AG says Kissei to market Avacopan in Japan for Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma
ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Foreign funds net buyers in Qatar, first time since Arab rift
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump, under siege in Washington, defended his record at a raucous political rally in Iowa on Wednesday, rejecting a Russia investigation as a witch hunt and saying he was succeeding against all odds, despite no major legislative achievements.
* Brixton Metals to acquire the past-producing hog heaven mine from pan american silver with historical estimate of 47.3 million ounces of silver