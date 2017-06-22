ZURICH, June 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,993 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ZUR ROSE

The online pharmacy group plans to raise up to around 230 million Swiss francs ($236.6 million) in an initial share sale, with the cash to help grow operations including its DocMorris unit in Germany.

NOVARTIS

Investigational medicine canakinumab cut cardiovascular risk for people who had survived a heart attack, the Swiss drugmaker said, citing a late-stage study.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG says Raxone receives first positive EAMS scientific opinion from UK's MHRA in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

** Autoneum said it sold its production facility in Betim, Brazil, to automotive supplier STS Group amid ongoing economic weakness. Terms of the deal were not released. The company has three remaining Brazilian plants.

** Airopack said it placed 1.23 million shares with investors at an issue price of 10.65 francs each and secured a 10 million euro debt facility to raise 21.7 million euros ($24.23 million) to double its dispenser manufacturing capacity. The project will start this year.

** Forbo said Matthias Huenerwadel is leaving as the head of flooring systems, to be replaced in January 2018 by Jean-Michel Wins, currently the head of movement systems.

** Carlo Gavazzi said 2016/2017 net income rose to 13.4 million Swiss francs, up from 9.6 million francs in the previous year as it benefited from exchange gains. It plans to pay a 15 franc per share dividend.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland rose year on year by a real, work-day adjusted 4.5 percent in May, with watch exports rising a nominal 9 percent, the Federal Customs Office said.

