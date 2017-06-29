UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
NESTLE
Nestle's plan to shore up its capital structure, announced only days after being thrust into the spotlight by activist shareholder Third Point, was received by investors as a precursor to bigger changes under the company's new leadership.
Fitch Ratings downgraded Nestle SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings to 'AA-' from 'AA', and affirmed the company's Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The downgrade follows Nestle's announcement of a 20 billion franc share buy-back programme
S&P cuts NESTLE rating to 'AA-' from 'AA'; outlook 'stable'
Moody's affirms Nestle's Aa2 rating; stable outlook

NOVARTIS
The European Commission has approved expanding the use of Zykadia (ceritinib) to include the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours are anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive, the Swiss drugmaker said.
Shares indicated up 0.9 percent
LOGITECH
Computer peripherals maker proposes 10 percent annual increase for FY17 dividend, nominates two new directors to board
Shares indicated up 1 percent
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuros Biosciences AG sold 1,151,606 new shares (excluding an over-allotment option of up to 200,000 shares) to existing and new investors at a price of CHF 12.50 per share
* Schindler Holding AG is to fully acquire German Dralle Aufzuege Gmbh & Co KG
* Lifewatch AG says BioTelemetry holds 96.5 percent of share capital of Lifewatch; in light of successful public tender offer from Biotelemetry Inc entire board of directors of Lifewatch is resigning as of july 21; proposes creation of additional conditional capital of up to 50'000 shares
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV says Remimazolam successfully concludes phase III clinical trial for procedural sedation in bronchoscopy
* Vectura Group Plc has signed an exclusive development and licence agreement with Novartis division Sandoz for development of a generic of an existing major inhaled combination therapy for asthma and COPD in U.S.
* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said two independent directors of the board were elected at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG and extend rental agreement in Dietikon
ECONOMY

