ZURICH, July 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8954 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with
Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique
state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on
Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear
how the money had been spent.
LANDIS+GYR
The company would have a higher valuation than U.S. rival
Itron, Chief Executive Richard Mora told Swiss
newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft ahead of a possible initial
public offering of the Swiss smart meter maker.
Mora said Toshiba and the Innovation Corporation Network of
Japan (ICNJ) will decide by the end of September whether to go
ahead with the IPO or pursue an alternative option.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuehne und Nagel said it has expanded its
integrated logistics control centre in Poland.
* Syngenta said two members of its executive
committee – Trish Malarkey, Head of R&D and Mark Peacock, Head
of Global Operations – will leave the company at the end of
September 2017.
* Ascom Holding said it has won a substantial order
from German Communications Software Developer Swyx worth 1
million euros.
* Also Holding said it was downsizing its group
management from Sept. 1 to consist of a CEO, CFO and corporate
vice president of northern/eastern Europe.
* Swiss Prime Site said it has assumed control of
Residence Gottaz Senior in Morges for an undisclosed sum.
ECONOMY
