ZURICH, April 25 Swiss stocks were set to open little changed on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate earnings and signs of an improving U.S. housing market boosted risk appetite elsewhere.

Futures for the blue-chip SMI were down 2 points at 6,094 points at 0606 GMT. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG said on Wednesday it has won European Union approval for its Signifor as the first medical therapy for Cushing's disease, a rare hormonal disorder.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse's posted a net profit of 44 million Swiss francs, compared to 1.13 billion net profit last year. Analyst estimates in a Reuters poll called for a 436 million Swiss franc net loss.

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB is banking on stronger growth in North America to offset a weaker China and tough austerity measures in southern Europe, after first-quarter orders beat expectations.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re and its private equity partners Apax and PAI are in pole position to acquire Groupama's GAN Eurocourtage unit for about 600 million euros, people familiar with the situation said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta and Novozymes to partner for phosphate use efficiency

* ADB Group reports a mid-period business update

ECONOMY

