By Marc Jones and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Sept 6 Some investors trying to protect
themselves from any market gyrations provoked by a deepening
Syrian crisis are looking to oil as an alternative to top-rated
government bonds, a traditional but currently unappealing haven
in uncertain times.
With U.S. Treasuries and German bunds on course for their
biggest annual losses since the mid-1990s, oil is being touted
as a better bet - although many investors remain ready to endure
some short-term pain in return for the liquidity that the huge
government bond markets offer.
Some analysts believe crude oil prices could jump
more than 20 percent if a U.S. military strike on Damascus drags
other countries into the Syrian conflict. "Our oil team think
oil could go as far as $150 if we get the all-out scenario,"
said UBS global macro strategist Ramin Nakisa. "We have gone
overweight energy, that is the obvious way to play it."
In past periods of geopolitical uncertainty, highly liquid
U.S. or German sovereign bonds were the perfect investment
bunker during crises from Kosovo to Iraq to Libya. Investors
parked funds in Treasures and bunds to wait until the outcome
became clearer, and markets rallied relatively quickly anyway.
This time the option of sitting it out is less attractive.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is planning at some stage to start
winding down the huge purchases of bonds it has been making to
stimulate the American economy, and growth also appears to be
picking up at last in other major Western countries.
This has helped to bring a virtually unbroken 20-year bull
market in government bonds to an end, although the credit
quality of core government bonds and the way they can be traded
like cash remain critical attributes of "safety" plays.
Other familiar safety plays such as Swiss franc cash or gold
present similar problems: both became overpriced due to fears
about the state of the financial system that have since ebbed.
Short term demand is growing for oil as well as
energy-linked stocks and currencies that tend to rise during
Middle East conflicts. Apart from that, constructing trades on
the options markets aimed at benefiting from a rise in
volatility from current low levels seems one of the few
alternatives.
"Volatility is another way to think about it," said Nakisa.
"Volatility always spikes when you have geopolitical events and
obviously volatility is very limited at the moment."
UNCERTAINTY
Over the last 10 days the STOXX oil and gas share index
has outperformed the general STOXX 600 by
roughly 5 percent and a number of institutions have issued buy
recommendations on the sector.
However, so far the gains have been modest. "While it's a
horrifying humanitarian tragedy, the market has not taken this
episode too seriously yet," said Derek Mitchell, senior UK
equities fund manager at Royal London Asset Management. "We have
not seen many new positions with regards to oil firms. Most
people are still very underweight, if they are in it at all."
In the currency market, the Canadian dollar and
Norwegian Krone have risen against the yen. Canada
and Norway are oil producers which would benefit from any major
price rises, while Japan would suffer as one of the biggest
crude importers.
World stocks slid in the run up to both
U.S.-led wars with Iraq in 1991 and 2003, but rallied once the
extent of the conflicts became clear.
The main worry now is that Iran, an ally of Damascus, could
get involved if the United States goes ahead with attacking
Syria. The entire region could become inflamed yet further,
causing major oil supply problems. There are also concerns about
how the crisis could affect relations between Washington and
Russia and China, which oppose U.S. action.
In smaller previous conflicts, such as in Libya in 2011 and
Kosovo in 1999, market volatility rose as tensions escalated but
the effect on stocks and other financial markets was limited.
Didier Duret, chief investment officer at ABN Amro, said his
base scenario is that Syria will also be a "short-term
disturbance" for markets that won't derail the global economic
recovery.
Historical data supports that view. Global purchasing
managers' indexes, which track the manufacturing and services
economies, did not react when Western government bombed Libya
during its civil war. While the PMIs, which are seen as a good
gauge of general economic confidence, plunged before the Iraq
conflicts, they swiftly picked up once the wars were underway.
FAVOURING LIQUID ASSETS
During the financial crisis of 2008 many investors got stuck
with assets they could not get rid of easily as their value
fell. This time they are likely to favour liquid assets, even if
holding bonds incurs short-term losses.
"We are concerned about Syria, but in all honesty, there's
not much that you can do in preparation for something like
this," said Matt Eagan, a Boston-based co-manager of the $22
billion Loomis Sayles Bond Fund. "We don't like U.S. Treasuries
in the main but ... we know that they are one of the most liquid
instruments in the bond world."
"2008 definitely gave you a different idea on what was
genuinely liquid and what wasn't," he said.
Other countries with top credit ratings offer alternatives.
"We also have some Canadian dollar positions, Canadian
government bonds," said Eagan. "We have Norwegian bonds that are
AAA, and when you add all these up we have around a fifth of the
portfolio in high liquid instruments."
(additional reporting by Chris Vellacott, editing by David
