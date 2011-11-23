TAIPEI, Nov 23 Taiwan stocks tumbled 2.77
percent on Wednesday on increasing margin calls as investors
grew weary of the continued downtrend, joining the slide in
other Asian stock markets after disappointing China flash PMI
figures.
The sub-index of LCD panel makers shed 4.66 percent,
the biggest loser of the session, with Chimei Innolux Corp
and AU Optronics Corp both limit-down.
Government officials said the two LCD rivals were open to
discussions about cooperation in capacity, technology and
patents.
The main TAIEX index finished down 193.6 points at
6,806.43, after opening down 0.46 percent.
The financials sub-index was off 3.46 percent, while
electronics shares dropped 2.69 percent.
The Taiwan dollar fell 0.25 percent to T$30.384.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing
their total selling to T$47.51 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)