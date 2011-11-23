TAIPEI, Nov 23 Taiwan stocks tumbled 2.77 percent on Wednesday on increasing margin calls as investors grew weary of the continued downtrend, joining the slide in other Asian stock markets after disappointing China flash PMI figures.

The sub-index of LCD panel makers shed 4.66 percent, the biggest loser of the session, with Chimei Innolux Corp and AU Optronics Corp both limit-down.

Government officials said the two LCD rivals were open to discussions about cooperation in capacity, technology and patents.

The main TAIEX index finished down 193.6 points at 6,806.43, after opening down 0.46 percent.

The financials sub-index was off 3.46 percent, while electronics shares dropped 2.69 percent.

The Taiwan dollar fell 0.25 percent to T$30.384.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$47.51 billion this month.

