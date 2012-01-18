TAIPEI, Jan 18 Taiwan stocks ended up 0.17 percent on Wednesday, the last session before the long Lunar New Year holiday, but financials fell on lingering concern that the euro zone debt crisis could deteriorate.

The main TAIEX index gained 12.61 points to end at 7,233.69, the highest since mid-November, while the financials sub-index shed 1.68 percent.

LCD makers, up 0.84 percent, and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, which firmed 0.8 percent, were among the bright spots.

JP Morgan said first-quarter results at Hon Hai, a major supplier of Apple Inc, would be better than expected because of a surge in iPhone and iPad shipments, local media reported.

The Taiwan dollar firmed by T$0.048 to T$29.947.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$24.538 billion this month.

The market will close from Thursday for 11 days and re-open on Jan. 30.

