-- Taiwan central bank governor Perng Fai-nan said that
Taiwan's CPI will be below 2 percent this year, as the central
bank drains liquidity out of the banking system in wake of
rising petroleum and electricity prices. (Commercial Times)
-- A team from Taiwan's central bank is set to visit its
counterpart in China this month in a move to kick off the
negotiation for both sides to sign a currency clearing
agreement. (Economic Daily)
-- Chinatrust Financial, Taiwan's top credit card
issuer, said it does not rule out the possibility to invest in
two Chinese banks over the next five years. (Economic Daily,
Commercial Times)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1368.71 0.74% 10.120
USD/JPY 80.95 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0245 -- -0.012
SPOT GOLD 1659.46 0.12% 2.010
US CRUDE 102.56 -0.14% -0.140
DOW JONES 12805.39 0.70% 89.46
ASIA ADRS 125.52 1.47% 1.82
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC +1.16
UMC +0.00
Advanced Semi Engineering +2.27
AU Optronics +1.88
Chunghwa Telecom +0.30
Siliconware +1.92
Philadelpia semicon index +1.65
(Taipei Bureau; editing by Ed Lane)