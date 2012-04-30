TAIPEI, April 30 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.

REUTERS HEADLINES > Foxconn workers sing praises, profit disappoints > Quanta Q1 in line, sees pickup in Q2 shipments > POLL-Taiwan economic growth seen slowing in Q1 > POSCO to sell stake in Roy Hill to China Steel > Reuters global markets roundup

MEDIA REPORTS

Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

For links to the websites of major papers, click on .

For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on

-- Taiwan premier Sean Chen said that he's prepared for the capital tax on stock trading plan to be delayed and be reviewed by legislators in next session of parliament rather than the current one. (Economic Daily)

-- Taiwan's top financial regulator will check banks' loans to real estate companies, in the government's latest move to curb rising property prices. Taiwan is under growing inflation pressure since it just raised gasoline prices and is set to hike electricity prices. (Economic Daily)

-- Taishin Financial, whose major investors include private equity firm Newbridge Capital, has reached an exclusive agreement with the Taiwan unit of New York Life Insurance, according to anonymous sources. The unit posted a loss of T$3.667 billion as of end of last year and is facing growing pressure to raise capital. (Economic Daily)

-- Chairmen of Acer and Compal Electronics said they expected notebook PC shipments to rise after a weak first half of this year, boosted by Windows 8 and mid- to low-end processor Ivy Bridge. (Commercial Times)

-- Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding, Yuanta Financial, Mega Financial and other local banks are set to raise a combined T$100 billion in the third quarter to meet capital requirements. (Commercial Times)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.36 0.24% 3.380 USD/JPY 80.34 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.933 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1662.69 0.02% 0.370 US CRUDE 104.69 -0.23% -0.240 DOW JONES 13228.31 0.18% 23.69 ASIA ADRS 127.55 0.43% 0.55 -------------------------------------------------------------

TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +2.09 UMC +2.68 Advanced Semi Engineering +0.20 AU Optronics -2.59 Chunghwa Telecom +0.23 Siliconware +0.52 Philadelpia semicon index +0.17

For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Taipei Bureau)