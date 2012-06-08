TAIPEI, June 8 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.

REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan May exports fall for 3rd month > Taiwan nod for China's BOC, Bocom to open branches > Formosa Plastics says tough to assess Q3 demand > China cuts rates as global crisis deepens > Samsung to build $1.9 bln logic chip line > Reuters global markets roundup

-- Taiwan has approved Bank of China and Bank of Communications requests to open a branch each in Taipei, paving the way for the island to sign a currency clearing system with China. (Commercial Times)

-- State-run Mega Financial has reported a net profit of T$11.1 billion between January and May, better than most local peers, while Chinatrust Financial posted a net profit of T$8.7 billion. (Commercial Times)

