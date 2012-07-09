TAIPEI, July 9 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.

REUTERS HEADLINES > HTC Q2 net lags forecasts, faces challenges in Q3 > PREVIEW-Taiwan June exports may have edged up > Samsung wins bid to sell Nexus in Apple battle > Samsung loses bid for stay in U.S. tablet fight > Facebook, Yahoo tie up, settle lawsuits > Nokia-born startup to launch MeeGo smartphone > Reuters global markets roundup

MEDIA REPORTS

-- Taiwan's top three brokerages, Yuanta Financial , KGI Securities and Fubon Financial, posted the lowest net profits in recent quarters in Q2, hurt by capital gains tax and euro crisis. (Commercial Times)

-- The solar, packaging and LCD panel sectors are starting to raise salaries by 3-8 percent in July in order to retain talent. Chimei Innolux is increasing wages by as much as 15 percent. (Economic Daily)

-- Wintek's and TPK Holding's earnings in the second half are expected to jump significantly thanks to orders for Apple Inc's next generation of iPad, Microsoft's Window 8 and Intel's ultrabook. (Economic Daily)

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1354.68 -0.94% -12.900 USD/JPY 79.48 -0.23% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5457 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1578.49 -0.25% -4.010 US CRUDE 84.49 0.05% 0.040 DOW JONES 12772.47 -0.96% -124.20 ASIA ADRS 118.30 -1.22% -1.46 -------------------------------------------------------------

TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -1.10 UMC -3.13 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.48 AU Optronics -1.75 Chunghwa Telecom +0.13 Siliconware -2.76 Philadelpia semicon index -2.50

