TAIPEI, Aug 28 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Hon Hai's Gou aims to reach Sharp deal this week > Apple seeks quick bans on eight Samsung phones > Taiwan's central bank to meet on rates Sept 20 > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- President Ma Ying-jeou asked his administration to allow more Chinese investments in Taiwan, as mainland investments have only reached $300 million in the past three years. (Commercial Times) -- The chairman of Acer, the world's No.3 PC vendor, said it would be difficult for the company's notebook shipments to grow this year from 2011 as uncertainty over the global economy remains high. (Commercial Times) -- Taiwan's leading indicators have fared worse for a seventh straight month in July, suggesting the island's export-driven economy's momentum is weak. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0925 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1410.44 -0.05% -0.690 USD/JPY 78.7 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6574 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1664.31 0.04% 0.710 US CRUDE 95.61 0.15% 0.140 DOW JONES 13124.67 -0.25% -33.30 ASIA ADRS 119.12 -0.58% -0.70 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +0.07 UMC +0.49 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.38 AU Optronics -0.33 Chunghwa Telecom -0.03 Siliconware -0.89 Philadelpia semicon index -0.37 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)