TAIPEI, Sept 11 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan pins faith on investment
> TSMC says Aug sales up 32 pct on yr
> Acer Aug sales fall 15.5 pct on yr
> Hon Hai Aug sales up 3.7 pct on year
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the
world's No.1 contract chip maker, said its third-quarter sales
will be better than previously disclosed after August sales hit
a record monthly high. (Commercial Times)
-- Smartphone maker HTC Corp's new Windows phones
are said to be sold by three U.S. telecom carriers, including
AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.
(Commercial Times)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1429.08 -0.61% -8.840
USD/JPY 78.21 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6558 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1726.99 0.13% 2.200
US CRUDE 96.2 -0.35% -0.340
DOW JONES 13254.29 -0.39% -52.35
ASIA ADRS 118.08 -0.58% -0.69
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC +1.31
UMC +3.47
Advanced Semi Engineering +0.52
AU Optronics +4.71
Chunghwa Telecom -0.00
Siliconware -0.00
Philadelpia semicon index -1.74
For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on
For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on
Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks:
For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia.....
Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ..
India.........
REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds...
Scrolling stocks news US......
Scrolling stocks news Europe..
Wall Street Week Ahead..............
Global Week Ahead..................
Real time FX commentary...........
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary..............
Top global economic events.......
All diaries..........................
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies....... U.S. companies....
European companies.... Forex.............
Global economy...... Technology, media.
Financial services.... Political risk......
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks....
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ..............
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............
World forecasts... Asia Macro data..
Currency rates.... Debt...
LME price overview......
Taiwan dollar............
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................
TAIEX...................
TAIEX sub-indices...........
Taiwan OTC index......
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:>
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:>
Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:>
FTSE TW50 index.............
(Taipei Bureau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)