TAIPEI, Sept 11 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan pins faith on investment > TSMC says Aug sales up 32 pct on yr > Acer Aug sales fall 15.5 pct on yr > Hon Hai Aug sales up 3.7 pct on year > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's No.1 contract chip maker, said its third-quarter sales will be better than previously disclosed after August sales hit a record monthly high. (Commercial Times) -- Smartphone maker HTC Corp's new Windows phones are said to be sold by three U.S. telecom carriers, including AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc. (Commercial Times) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1429.08 -0.61% -8.840 USD/JPY 78.21 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6558 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1726.99 0.13% 2.200 US CRUDE 96.2 -0.35% -0.340 DOW JONES 13254.29 -0.39% -52.35 ASIA ADRS 118.08 -0.58% -0.69 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +1.31 UMC +3.47 Advanced Semi Engineering +0.52 AU Optronics +4.71 Chunghwa Telecom -0.00 Siliconware -0.00 Philadelpia semicon index -1.74 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or (Taipei Bureau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)