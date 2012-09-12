TAIPEI, Sept 12 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Texas Instruments warns of weakening chip demand > Do PCs have a future? Intel thinks so > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Taiwan's cabinet has laid out a stimulus package to boost investments by at least T$1.8 trillion ($60 billion) in a move to raise the GDP by 1-1.6 percentage points a year. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- Taiwan's economics minister said that he does not rule out the possibility of allowing Chinese investment in Taiwan's telecom companies. (Economic Daily) -- The life insurance unit of Cathay Financial, Taiwan's biggest financial holding firm, is set to spend T$3-4 billion buying its Chinese headquarters in Shanghai. (Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.56 0.31% 4.480 USD/JPY 77.82 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6954 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1733.23 0.09% 1.590 US CRUDE 96.96 -0.22% -0.210 DOW JONES 13323.36 0.52% 69.07 ASIA ADRS 119.19 0.94% 1.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +1.50 UMC -0.48 Advanced Semi Engineering +0.78 AU Optronics +1.69 Chunghwa Telecom +0.16 Siliconware +0.70 Philadelpia semicon index +0.63 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)