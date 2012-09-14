TAIPEI, Sept 14 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
> Aggressive iPhone launch plan lifts Apple outlook
> Acer cancels smartphone launch with Alibaba
-- Hon Hai Precision and Largan Precision
are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries from the
launch of Apple's iPhone 5. (Economic Daily)
-- Taiwan's property builders launched new projects
totalling T$218.9 billion ahead of a traditionally hot season in
late September. (Economic Daily)
-- Chimei Innolux, the world's No.3 flat panel
maker, was likely to have turned profitable in August.
(Commercial Times)
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1459.99 1.63% 23.430
USD/JPY 77.59 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7351 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1768.51 0.13% 2.220
US CRUDE 98.37 0.06% 0.060
DOW JONES 13539.86 1.55% 206.51
ASIA ADRS 122.43 1.83% 2.20
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC +0.40
UMC +1.45
Advanced Semi Engineering -0.78
AU Optronics +1.09
Chunghwa Telecom +0.26
Siliconware +0.35
Philadelpia semicon index +0.97
(Taipei Bureau)