TAIPEI, Sept 14 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Aggressive iPhone launch plan lifts Apple outlook > Acer cancels smartphone launch with Alibaba > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Hon Hai Precision and Largan Precision are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries from the launch of Apple's iPhone 5. (Economic Daily) -- Taiwan's property builders launched new projects totalling T$218.9 billion ahead of a traditionally hot season in late September. (Economic Daily) -- Chimei Innolux, the world's No.3 flat panel maker, was likely to have turned profitable in August. (Commercial Times)