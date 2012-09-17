TAIPEI, Sept 17 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Apple did not violate Samsung patents-US judge > iPhone shipment dates slip on 1st day of presales > Kodak may abandon patent auction, explores options > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- HTC will introduce three Windows 8 phones on Wednesday in the U.S. and the component orders it placed for the fourth quarter have exceeded 9 million, over 10 percent more than the previous quarter. (Commercial Times) -- Pegatron received 50-60 percent of the assembly orders for Apple's iPad mini, winning over Hon Hai , according to an analyst report. Cheng Uei, AU Optronics and TPK Holding are also expected to benefited from pull-in orders. (Economic Daily) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve's new stimulus program known as QE3 is likely to push the Taiwan dollar down to below T$29. (Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1465.77 0.4% 5.780 USD/JPY 78.3 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8695 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1774.29 0.27% 4.830 US CRUDE 98.98 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 13593.37 0.40% 53.51 ASIA ADRS 124.62 1.79% 2.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +2.20 UMC +2.38 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.04 AU Optronics +5.65 Chunghwa Telecom +2.26 Siliconware +0.87 Philadelpia semicon index +1.19 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)