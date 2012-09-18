TAIPEI, Sept 18 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan to delay electricity price rise > Apple sells 2 mln new phones, shares touch $700 > Google buys Instagram rival Nik Software > Suntech slashes production, LDK Solar seeks funds > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Apple increased the shipment target for its chip supply chain for this year to 60 million units from 40 million on high iPhone 5 demand; TSMC and Kinus will benefit. (Commercial Times) -- Acer targets its smartphone business to see profit in 2014, leveraging on strong demand in Asian emerging markets. (Commercial Times) -- Chip packaging companies ASE, Siliconware , King Yuan Electronics and Sigurd may post record monthly sales in September on strong pull-in orders from communications chip makers. (Digitimes) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.19 -0.31% -4.580 USD/JPY 78.62 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.831 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1758.99 -0.11% -1.960 US CRUDE 97 0.39% 0.380 DOW JONES 13553.10 -0.30% -40.27 ASIA ADRS 123.03 -1.28% -1.59 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -2.41 UMC -1.40 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.52 AU Optronics -3.31 Chunghwa Telecom -0.10 Siliconware -1.72 Philadelpia semicon index -1.01 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)